US Bancorp DE Buys 57,705 Shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 3.22% of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,300,000.

IBDC stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $26.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

