VAALCO Energy (EGY) versus Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Head-To-Head Review

VAALCO Energy (NASDAQ: CRZO) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 14.09% 144.87% 23.50% Carrizo Oil & Gas 5.84% 52.59% 7.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Carrizo Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 7 13 0 2.65

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $77.03 million 1.87 $9.65 million N/A N/A Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 2.67 $87.11 million $1.43 16.94

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats VAALCO Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.