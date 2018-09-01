Valorbit (VAL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Valorbit (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Valorbit has a market capitalization of $537,598.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Valorbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valorbit has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Valorbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005025 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019602 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00292551 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001745 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004582 BTC.

About Valorbit

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Valorbit’s total supply is 922,343,314,978,764 coins and its circulating supply is 6,114,978,764 coins. Valorbit’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Valorbit’s official website is valorbit.com.

Buying and Selling Valorbit

Valorbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valorbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valorbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valorbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

