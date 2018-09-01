ValuEngine Downgrades ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of ATASY opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems. It operates 5,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy, Brazil, Chile, India, and Poland. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

