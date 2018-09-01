ValuEngine Lowers Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) to Sell

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE AMGP opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.00 and a beta of 2.03. Antero Midstream GP has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 32.91% and a return on equity of 199.85%. Antero Midstream GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $940,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 74.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 104.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

