ValuEngine Lowers Cutera (CUTR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of CUTR opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.85 million, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.38. Cutera has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Cutera had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James A. Reinstein acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 139,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,822.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry Laber sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $492,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 51.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.