Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $165.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $166.03.

