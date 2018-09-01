Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,581,000 after acquiring an additional 215,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $110.72 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

