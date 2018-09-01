Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Benefitfocus (BNFT) Financial Review

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: BNFT) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and Benefitfocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $217.36 million 9.93 -$13.69 million ($0.50) -147.80 Benefitfocus $256.73 million 5.48 -$25.87 million ($0.79) -55.82

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benefitfocus. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Varonis Systems and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 3 11 0 2.79 Benefitfocus 0 2 8 0 2.80

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus price target of $73.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $37.78, suggesting a potential downside of 14.34%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Volatility & Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -10.52% -23.77% -10.68% Benefitfocus -16.55% N/A -21.21%

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. It offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for every user on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention; and Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in multiple metadata dimensions and provides business and IT personnel with actionable intelligence about data. Varonis Systems, Inc. also provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; DatAnswers that provides secure, relevant, and timely search functionality for enterprise data; and DatAnywhere provides its customers' employees hybrid-cloud experience using its existing storage infrastructure. The company sells its products and services through a global network of distributors and Value Added Resellers. It serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and consolidated omnibus budget reconciliation act administration solution. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; and SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions, as well as Certified Carrier Programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

