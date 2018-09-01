Vaughn B. Himes Sells 5,530 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $410,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

On Thursday, May 31st, Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $292,350.00.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $76.76 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,948,000 after buying an additional 1,470,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,492,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,521,000 after buying an additional 736,469 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,747,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,267,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.