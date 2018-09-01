Veeva Systems (VEEV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.29.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.43, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $104.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $951,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,812.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,461,263. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

