Vericel (VCEL) versus Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Head to Head Comparison

Vericel (NASDAQ: BOLD) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vericel alerts:

This table compares Vericel and Audentes Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $63.92 million 8.16 -$17.28 million ($0.50) -24.40 Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$90.23 million ($3.40) -10.71

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Audentes Therapeutics. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Audentes Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vericel has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vericel and Audentes Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 0 5 0 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics 0 3 8 0 2.73

Vericel currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.89, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Vericel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vericel is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Audentes Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -23.35% -37.86% -21.19% Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -38.04%

Summary

Vericel beats Audentes Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure. The company also markets Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. In addition, it develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.