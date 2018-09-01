Verisign (VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

VRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisign to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Verisign stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. Verisign has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Verisign by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Verisign by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Verisign by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

