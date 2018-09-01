Versapay (VPY) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Versapay (CVE:VPY) had its price objective dropped by Pi Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VPY opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. Versapay has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$2.74.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 million for the quarter. Versapay had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 129.49%.

About Versapay

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

