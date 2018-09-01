Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce $777.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $743.80 million to $795.30 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $578.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

VRTX traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,935. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 230.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $150,517.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,063.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 875 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $133,043.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,754 shares in the company, valued at $874,895.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,665 shares of company stock worth $33,749,025. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

