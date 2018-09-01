Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 897,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,910 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $24,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.73. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.