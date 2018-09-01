Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $325,000 Position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCI opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Navigant Consulting to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navigant Consulting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Navigant Consulting news, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $586,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott S. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

