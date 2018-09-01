Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,435 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 25.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 22.7% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 87.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

