Vincent Capponi Sells 9,565 Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) COO Vincent Capponi sold 9,565 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $124,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,329. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vincent Capponi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Vincent Capponi sold 10,435 shares of Cytosorbents stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $136,281.10.

On Friday, June 15th, Vincent Capponi sold 20,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $14.65 on Friday. Cytosorbents Corp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSO. BidaskClub raised Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

