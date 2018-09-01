Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

VTGN opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

