Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) versus Eyenovia (EYEN) Head to Head Survey

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EYEN) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Eyenovia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistagen Therapeutics $1.25 million 30.36 -$14.34 million ($1.11) -1.32 Eyenovia N/A N/A -$5.12 million ($2.19) -2.33

Eyenovia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistagen Therapeutics. Eyenovia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistagen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vistagen Therapeutics and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eyenovia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 580.27%. Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 439.22%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than Eyenovia.

Profitability

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistagen Therapeutics N/A -345.62% -177.74% Eyenovia N/A -63.47% -53.91%

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of drug rescue NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

