VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.86. 16,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,716. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

