VMware (VMW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “VMware reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Both earnings and revenues increased on a year-over-year basis. Strong top-line growth was primarily driven by robust performance from NSX and vSAN product line. Moreover, management provided solid guidance for fiscal 2019. Nevertheless, VMware’s margins are expected to be dragged down due to heavy spending. Intensifying competition is also a concern. The stiff competitive environment hurts VMware’s pricing power, which impacts profitability. Additionally, longer sales cycles remain a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VMware from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.88.

VMW stock opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $103.34 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $3,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729 in the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

