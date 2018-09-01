VoteCoin (VOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $131,050.00 and approximately $342.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.02198890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00309801 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00270409 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00105134 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 36,575,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

