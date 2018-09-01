VOXX International (VOXX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VOXX International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 49.5155799281351 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of VOXX International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.49. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 0.13%. sell-side analysts expect that VOXX International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Lesser purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

