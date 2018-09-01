VTG AG (VT9) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VTG AG (ETR:VT9) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.75 ($64.83).

A number of brokerages recently commented on VT9. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of ETR:VT9 opened at €53.30 ($61.98) on Friday. VTG has a 52 week low of €29.05 ($33.78) and a 52 week high of €50.70 ($58.95).

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

