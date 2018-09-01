Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162,692 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $189,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.07.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,378,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,204,256 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

