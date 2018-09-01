Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,899,000. Thomaspartners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,172 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Argus set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.07.

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,449.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $150,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,378,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,204,256. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

