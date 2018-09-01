Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 72,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,601,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE WCN opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $80.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.