Waste Management (WM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of WM opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after buying an additional 669,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,704,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,340,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,262,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

