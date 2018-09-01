Waters Co. (WAT) Position Increased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 258.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 155,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 60,239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $189.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $177.58 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

