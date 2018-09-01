Watsco Inc (WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Longbow Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,588,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 876,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,265,000 after buying an additional 55,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 629,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,970,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. The company had a trading volume of 171,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,411. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.75. Watsco has a 52-week low of $141.90 and a 52-week high of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

