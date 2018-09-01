Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.29 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,604,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $362,063,000 after buying an additional 1,255,464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $131,539,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,630.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 1,013,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 512.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,137,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,232,000 after buying an additional 951,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 73.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,174,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,434,000 after buying an additional 923,048 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

