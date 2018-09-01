Wedbush Weighs in on Caleres Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Caleres in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.84. Caleres has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

In related news, insider Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $765,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,126,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,465,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

