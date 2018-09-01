WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Argus

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) had its price target lifted by Argus from $265.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCG. ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.53.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $302.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $162.25 and a 52 week high of $305.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,340,000 after acquiring an additional 279,764 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 28.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,336,000 after purchasing an additional 299,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 52.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.