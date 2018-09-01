Wells Fargo & Co Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target to $64.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $59.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $657,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $6,156,172. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

