Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Raised by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,951,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,712 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $440,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 99.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In other news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

