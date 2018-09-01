Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Position in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 657,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,582,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,477,536.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NVT opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.50 million. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

