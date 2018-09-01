Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 59,420 Shares of Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Enel Americas worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Enel Americas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,517,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after buying an additional 856,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Americas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,710,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,981,000 after buying an additional 292,473 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enel Americas by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 452,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 170,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENIA. ValuEngine lowered Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $7.42 on Friday. Enel Americas SA has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

