Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,349 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,221,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $201,760,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,552,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,042,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,780 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $17,605,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $17.18 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

