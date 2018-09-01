Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 20,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$88,800.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 12,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$105,600.00.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$8.07. 1,633,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,133. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$436.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$345.60 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “c$9.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

