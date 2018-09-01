Wi Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (WIC)

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Wi Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Wi Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wi Coin has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00312842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00157909 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036505 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Wi Coin Profile

Wi Coin launched on October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto. The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com.

Wi Coin Token Trading

Wi Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wi Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wi Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

