Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,195,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $381,555,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $248,898,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $853,070,000 after buying an additional 817,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $152,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,222 shares of company stock worth $15,526,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $268.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.17. The firm has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

