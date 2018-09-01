Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Willis Towers have underperformed the industry year to date. Escalating expenses, rising debt-level and adverse forex remain its key concerns. Nonetheless, Willis Towers it is set to deliver value via incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and tax efficiencies besides unlocking the balance sheet capacity. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investing in new growth avenues and strengthening its client services bode well for the company. Its inorganic growth story remains impressive and helps leverage strengths to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand international presence. Willis Towers expects adjusted earnings per share between $9.88 and $10.12, organic revenue growth of about 4% and EBITDA to be around 25% in 2018.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $142.67 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

