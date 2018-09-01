Wink Price Reaches $0.0004 (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Wink has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Wink has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wink coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008727 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000565 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wink

Wink (WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

