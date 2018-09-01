WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WNS to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $96,147,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 4,043.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,055,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WNS by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,962,000 after buying an additional 549,655 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $18,595,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $20,859,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.79 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

