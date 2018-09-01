Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $50.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

