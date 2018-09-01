Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $140.05 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $126.78 and a one year high of $151.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

