Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.2859154854381 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ WWD opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $388,761.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $483,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,708.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $3,658,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

