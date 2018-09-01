Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy Sells 6,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $765,708.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. 109,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,431. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.